Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlas Cycles (Haryana) standalone net profit declines 85.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) standalone net profit declines 85.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) declined 85.22% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1661.11% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 169.50% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.673.30 11 17.146.36 170 OPM %-3.81-1310.91 --1.58-733.65 - PBDT1.176.67 -82 11.272.80 303 PBT0.986.73 -85 9.510.64 1386 NP0.986.63 -85 9.510.54 1661

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arohan Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 90.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 106.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Milestone Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashima consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story