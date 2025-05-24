Atlas Cycles (Haryana) standalone net profit declines 85.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) declined 85.22% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1661.11% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 169.50% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.673.3017.146.36-3.81-1310.91-1.58-733.651.176.6711.272.800.986.739.510.640.986.639.510.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News