Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 90.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 161.68 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 90.87% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 161.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.88% to Rs 67.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 659.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

