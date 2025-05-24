Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 106.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 31.34 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 106.45% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 187.10% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 126.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
