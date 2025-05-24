Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashima consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashima consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 98.97% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Ashima declined 96.61% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.97% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 96.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.30% to Rs 10.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.8178.66 -99 10.4889.61 -88 OPM %-146.9180.47 -38.9380.26 - PBDT-1.9562.20 PL 0.3969.88 -99 PBT-2.0262.01 PL -0.2769.10 PL NP3.2595.82 -97 -19.0096.41 PL

