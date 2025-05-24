Arohan Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.99% to Rs 356.55 crore

Net loss of Arohan Financial Services reported to Rs 42.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 103.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.99% to Rs 356.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 445.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.05% to Rs 109.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 1689.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1627.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

356.55445.611689.521627.8718.9861.7145.7861.70-62.65118.48144.94418.11-64.33116.93138.09412.43-42.51103.16109.69313.82

