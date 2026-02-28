Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of ATS Heights Pvt reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-3000.000 -PBDT-0.600.19 PL PBT-0.600.19 PL NP-0.590.18 PL

