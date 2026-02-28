Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 124.63 crore

Net profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt declined 6.47% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.124.63130.5121.7493.5427.1029.0327.1029.0120.2321.63

