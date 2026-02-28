Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 124.63 crore

Net profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt declined 6.47% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.63130.51 -5 OPM %21.7493.54 -PBDT27.1029.03 -7 PBT27.1029.01 -7 NP20.2321.63 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 38.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pradyumna Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Cotton Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story