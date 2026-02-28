Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 124.63 croreNet profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt declined 6.47% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.63130.51 -5 OPM %21.7493.54 -PBDT27.1029.03 -7 PBT27.1029.01 -7 NP20.2321.63 -6
