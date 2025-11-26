ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.39% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of ATS Infrabuild Pvt rose 184.81% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.3811.5615.096.572.250.792.250.792.250.79

