Sattva Sukun Lifecare standalone net profit declines 3.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare declined 3.23% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.961.5648.4758.970.940.950.810.850.600.62

