Goswami Infratech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 669.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Goswami Infratech Pvt reported to Rs 669.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 952.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.76% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.5813.8998.9094.10-669.54-952.93-669.54-952.93-669.54-952.93

