Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 35.25% to Rs 50.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 407.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 397.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.407.47397.0246.2059.3368.44105.4465.98102.9650.5678.09

