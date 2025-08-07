Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 123.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 150.92 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 123.48% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 150.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.150.92133.016.635.687.805.853.251.352.951.32

