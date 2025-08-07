Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 51.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 4.14 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 51.41% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.144.3837.2036.994.784.363.002.252.681.77

