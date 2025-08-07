Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 96.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 1059.23 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 96.76% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 1059.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1059.231152.253.086.5445.3770.258.2038.290.9128.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News