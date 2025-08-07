Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 80.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.54% to Rs 76.18 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 80.88% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 76.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.76.1860.6811.8312.796.515.522.891.872.461.36

