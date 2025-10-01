Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto gains on reporting 4% YoY increase in Sept'25 sales

Atul Auto gains on reporting 4% YoY increase in Sept'25 sales

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Atul Auto advanced 1.54% to Rs 482.25 after the company reported 4.22% rise in total sales to 3,503 units in September 2025 as against 3,361 units sold in September 2024.

The companys domestic sales declined 2.97% to 2,971 units in September 2025, compared to 3,062 units posted in September 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

Atul Auto rose 1.13% to Rs 447.30 after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 171.05% to Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 0.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 12.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

