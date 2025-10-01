M&M gains after total sales climbs 16% YoY to 100,298 units in Sept '25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) advanced 1.83% to Rs 3489.25 after the company's overall sales jumped 16% to 100,298 vehicles sold in September 2025 as against 87,839 units sold in September 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales jumped 32.14% in September 2025 compared to 75,901 units sold in August 2025.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,233 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 10% and overall, 58,714 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 26,728, a growth of 18%. The company said that billing numbers of SUVs for September were subdued due to availability of trailers in the last 10 days of the month.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10%, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to the impetus from GST 2.0 and the preceding weeks pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60% growth in the SUV segment and over 70% growth in the CV segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year. The surge in festive demand has placed significant constraints on availability of trailers. We are working to improve dispatches to our dealer network within the constraints.

Further, the Farm equipment business announced that its domestic sales in September 2025 were at 64,946 units, as against 43,201 units in September 2024, reflecting a 50% year-on-year growth, on account of the benefit of GST reduction to customers and preponement of Navratri to September this year compared to last years festive period. Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2025 were at 66,111 units, recording the growth of 49% as against 44,256 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,165 units, up 10% YoY. Veejay Nakra, president Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 64,946 tractors in the domestic market during September, a growth of 50% over last year. Honourable Prime Ministers decision on the GST rate cut, has increased offtake in the first 9 days of Navratri which is in the month of September this year compared to October last year. This has been further supported by factors like a positive Kharif outlook, increase in the area sown this season and an above-normal monsoon.

Furthermore, the company announced that overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business segment (CV > 3.5T) for the month of September 2025 stood at 1,904 vehicles, registering degrowth of 8% compared with 2,072 units sold in September 2024. Consequent to the acquisition of majority stake in SML Isuzu (SML), Mahindras Trucks & Buses business now comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML. SMLs total sales (cargo + passenger vehicles) declined 10% to 950 units in September 2025 as against 1055 units in September 2024. Vinod Sahay, executive chairman SML, President Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, The CV industry is navigating a transition period marked by both opportunities from lower GST and ongoing industry challenges. The month of September was partially impacted by deferment of purchase by customers till introduction of GST 2.0. We have passed the full benefit of GST and expect the demand to gradually ramp up.