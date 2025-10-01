SSWL reports 13% YoY rise in net turnover for September 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 410.60 crore for September 2025, marking a 13.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 362.12 crore recorded in September 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 12.29% to Rs 495.69 crore in September 2025, up from Rs 441.45 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, both the overall exports and domestic segments saw a 13% YoY increase. The aluminium products segment recorded a robust 30% YoY growth, the tractor segment grew by 16% YoY, and the truck segment rose 12% YoY. However, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment declined 6% YoY, the passenger car-steel segment dropped 23% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 54% YoY in September 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment declined sharply by 66% YoY. On the other hand, the aluminium products segment surged 21% YoY, the tractor segment increased 23% YoY, and the truck segment grew 15% YoY. Meanwhile, the passenger car-steel segment declined 12% YoY, and the 2- and 3-wheeler segment dropped 15% YoY during the review period. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.8% to Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 40.81crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,186.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.