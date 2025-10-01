BMW Ventures slides on debut

Shares of BMW Ventures were currently trading at Rs 76 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 23.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, exhibiting a discount of 19.19% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 80 and a low of Rs 76. On the BSE, over 1.93 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of BMW Ventures was subscribed 1.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 232 crore at the upper price band of Rs 99 and aggregating Rs 220 crore at the lower price band of Rs 94. The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to Rs 173.75 crore and balance towards general corporate purposes.As on March 31, 2025, the total borrowings and accrued interest were Rs 428.39 crore on a consolidated basis. Incorporated in 1994, BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The company has a strong presence in Bihar, distributing steel products through 1,299 dealers across 29 districts as of 31 March 2025. Steel distribution is its core business, contributing over 98% of revenue, while other segments like tractor engines, PVC pipes, PEB, and steel girders provide marginal contributions.