Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Atul Auto reported an 5.08% rise in total sales to 4,012 units in October 2025 as against 3,818 units sold in October 2024.The companys domestic sales increased 7.59% to 3,543 units in October 2025, compared to 3,293 units posted in October 2024.
Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.
Atul Auto rose 1.13% to Rs 447.30 after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 171.05% to Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 0.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 12.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The scrip rose 0.04% to end at Rs 484.10 on the BSE on Friday.
