Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business (FEB) achieved total tractors sales of 73,660 units in October 2025 compared to 65,453 units in October 2024, recording a growth of 13%.

Total tractors sales include domestic sales of 72,071 units (up 12% YoY) and exports of 1589 units (up 41% YoY).

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 72,071 tractors in the domestic market during October, a growth of 12% over last year. For the festive period of September & October 2025 put together the growth is 27.4% over same period last year. A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September & October 2025. Going forward, factors like timely onset of Rabi sowing & good progress in Kharif harvesting augur well for tractor sales.