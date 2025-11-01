Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of October 2025 stood at 2034 vehicles, a growth of 14%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML).

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman SML, President Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, The CV industry marked a modest recovery in October supported by lower GST and festival season. In October, we achieved a 14% growth driven by growth in ILCV trucks and buses. The HCV segment continues to face headwinds, with persistent challenges impacting growth and demand.