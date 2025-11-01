VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers Tractors reported an 89.36% increase in total sales to 4,664 units in October 2025, up from 2,463 units sold in October 2024.The companys power tiller sales grew by 128.65% to 4,077 units in October 2025, compared to 1,783 units in the same month last year. However, tractor sales also fell 13.67% to 587 units in October 2025, up from 680 units sold in October 2024.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 96.8% to Rs 44.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 48.2% year-on-year to Rs 282.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The scrip had gained 0.37% to end at Rs 5,986.40 on the BSE on Friday.
