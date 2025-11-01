Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

The board of Urban Company at its meeting held on 1 November 2025 has considered and approved the voluntary winding up / dissolution of Urban Company Arabia for Information Technologies, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), (Urban Company Arabia') a step down subsidiary company, as the Company's operations in the KSA which were earlier carried out through its step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia, have been transferred to the Company's joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, namely, Company WAED Khadmat Al-Munzal for Marketing, w.e.f. 01 January 2025. As Urban Company Arabia is no longer operational, the Board has approved its voluntary winding up and closure of the said step-down subsidiary.

