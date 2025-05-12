Atul Auto spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Atul Auto jumped 5% to Rs 470.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 34.14% to Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 31.74% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 8.75 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, marking a 35.44% increase compared to Rs 6.46 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Total expenses jumped 31.33% to Rs 202.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 154.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 19.42 crore (up 28.18% YoY), while cost of material consumed stood at Rs 145.96 crore (up 27.69% YoY), during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business was Rs 201.77 crore (up 34.06% YoY), while revenue from the non-banking financial business was Rs 9.21 crore (down 4.46% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 140.86% to Rs 21.63 crore on a 37.05% increase in revenue to Rs 722.70 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

