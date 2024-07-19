Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atul consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 1322.05 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 8.25% to Rs 111.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 1322.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1182.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1322.051182.02 12 OPM %16.8915.42 -PBDT234.17190.39 23 PBT157.59138.46 14 NP111.88103.35 8

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

