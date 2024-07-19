Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 38.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.20% to Rs 95.35 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 38.61% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 95.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.35106.1816.3922.7316.8126.4215.1324.7511.2918.39

