Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 38.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 10.20% to Rs 95.35 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 38.61% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 95.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.35106.18 -10 OPM %16.3922.73 -PBDT16.8126.42 -36 PBT15.1324.75 -39 NP11.2918.39 -39

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

