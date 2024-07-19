Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 117.60 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 34.83% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.60119.629.9513.9413.0116.769.6813.507.0910.88

