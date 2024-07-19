Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 117.60 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 34.83% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.60119.62 -2 OPM %9.9513.94 -PBDT13.0116.76 -22 PBT9.6813.50 -28 NP7.0910.88 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UPSC issues notice to cancel IAS selection of officer Pooja Khedkar

LIVE news updates: UltraTech Cement Q1 profit flat at Rs 1,696.6 crore

Microsoft outage: Govt in touch with authorities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

Microsoft's 'Screen of Death' error chokes global services: What's impacted

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story