Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 14.91% to Rs 45.31 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.3153.25 -15 OPM %-5.23-0.09 -PBDT-2.74-0.44 -523 PBT-3.54-1.22 -190 NP-2.63-0.81 -225

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

