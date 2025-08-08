Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 4643.00 crore

Net loss of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 4643.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4638.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4643.004638.0089.5389.521479.001625.00-293.00-146.00-101.0010.00

