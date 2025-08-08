Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 212.08 crore

Net profit of Arisinfra Solutions declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 212.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.212.08190.398.567.659.959.909.198.923.316.06

