Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.28% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline declined 10.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.1011.568.577.700.820.800.330.580.450.50

