Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.9853.376.348.022.642.750.340.520.280.84

