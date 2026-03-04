AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 938.75, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 71.79% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 20.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 938.75, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 4.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59839.65, down 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.5 lakh shares in last one month.