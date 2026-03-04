Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eugia Pharma Specialities launches Pomalidomide Capsules in US market

Eugia Pharma Specialities launches Pomalidomide Capsules in US market

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has launched Pomalidomide Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, in the US market. The product is the generic equivalent of Pomalyst Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, of BMS Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Eugia Pharma Specialities was one of the First-to-File (FTF) ANDA applicants for this product. The product will be manufactured at Eugia Unit-I.

According to IQVIA MAT data for the twelve months ending January 2026, Pomalidomide Capsules have an estimated market size of approximately US$ 3.3 billion in the U.S.

Pomalidomide is a third-generation immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) used in combination with dexamethasone (and sometimes bortezomib) to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MRF signs MoU to establish tyre plant at SIPCOT; to invests Rs 5,300-cr

A B Infrabuild bags Rs 63-cr NHAI EPC order in Odisha

Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY25

Infosys rises on pact to deepen collaboration with Intel to accelerate enterprise-scale AI deployment

Apollo Micro Systems secures multiple orders worth Rs 73.32 cr

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story