AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 594.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.32% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.04% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 594.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 23674.85. The Sensex is at 78197.15, up 1.35%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 8.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50372.9, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 594, up 0.39% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

