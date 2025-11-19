AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 926, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 926, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 26017.6. The Sensex is at 85022.79, up 0.41%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 7.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58899.25, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 926.5, up 0.65% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 55.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.