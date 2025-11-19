Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms rebrands its premium astrology app as Balaji Astro Guide

Balaji Telefilms rebrands its premium astrology app as Balaji Astro Guide

Nov 19 2025
Balaji Telefilms announced the rebranding of its premium astrology application, AstroVani by Balaji, which will now be known as Balaji Astro Guide. The updated name is effective immediately across all digital platforms, including Google Play Store, with the iOS launch to follow shortly.

The decision to transition to Balaji Astro Guide follows the overwhelming response the platform received since launch. As user adoption grew, several third-party platforms began surfacing with similar-sounding names, creating potential confusion for users seeking the official Balaji experience. To safeguard clarity, reinforce brand trust, and ensure unmistakable recognition, the company has moved to a name that directly carries the Balaji identity while clearly articulating the app's purpose.

Nov 19 2025

