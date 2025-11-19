Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NFRA announces initiative aimed at creating better financial reporting ecosystem

NFRA announces initiative aimed at creating better financial reporting ecosystem

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent regulator for Audit and Accounting matters, has launched another regulatory tool Webinar Series 2025-26. The initiative supports enhancing overall quality of financial reporting ecosystem in India comparable to global benchmarks. This tool of webinars is in continuation of NFRAs larger project to connect with and support the key stakeholders in financial reporting supply chain by way of various types of outreach programmes such as Audit Workshops, Audit Practice Toolkits, Auditor-Audit Committee Interaction series. The Webinar Series 2025-26 will cover complex accounting areas which involve significant management estimates and judgments, therefore, requiring elevated professional scepticism on the part of the auditors. Accordingly, Webinar Series 2025-26 is structured suitably to cover both Accounting and Auditing considerations and thereby support both the Preparers and Auditors, especially the small and medium practitioners. Accounting aspects will be dealt with by relevant professionals of the subject matter such as valuation experts, risk management experts. Over next four months, NFRA plans to conduct webinars in other areas of critical Accounting and Auditing matters such as revenue recognition over period of time, expected credit loss etc. Auditors, Accountants and Independent Directors are invited to support from the deliberations in these webinars.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

