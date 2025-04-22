Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 50.93% to Rs 4270.60 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 35.86% to Rs 503.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 50.93% to Rs 4270.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2829.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.22% to Rs 2105.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1534.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 52.19% to Rs 16063.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10554.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4270.602829.50 51 16063.7310554.71 52 OPM %48.5452.42 -51.7654.73 - PBDT657.15531.64 24 2788.062076.23 34 PBT657.15531.64 24 2788.062076.23 34 NP503.70370.74 36 2105.931534.72 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vardhman Special Steels consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Hampi Expressways Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story