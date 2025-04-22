AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 50.93% to Rs 4270.60 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 35.86% to Rs 503.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 50.93% to Rs 4270.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2829.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.22% to Rs 2105.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1534.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 52.19% to Rs 16063.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10554.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
