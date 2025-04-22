Hampi Expressways Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 56.37 crore

Net Loss of Hampi Expressways Pvt reported to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 56.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 208.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

56.3747.24208.83175.8166.7469.4370.3771.145.13-3.7130.57-5.74-16.58-11.31-25.42-54.66-16.58-11.31-25.42-54.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News