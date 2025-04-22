Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hampi Expressways Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hampi Expressways Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 56.37 crore

Net Loss of Hampi Expressways Pvt reported to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 56.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 208.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.3747.24 19 208.83175.81 19 OPM %66.7469.43 -70.3771.14 - PBDT5.13-3.71 LP 30.57-5.74 LP PBT-16.58-11.31 -47 -25.42-54.66 53 NP-16.58-11.31 -47 -25.42-54.66 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit rises 1138.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Nifty April futures trade at discount

Jindal Stainless installs 30 MWp solar energy plant at its Jajpur unit

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story