Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 264.53 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 9.76% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 264.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.60% to Rs 122.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 906.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

264.53219.17906.33704.8888.8488.0087.2187.9852.8058.41164.14183.6852.8058.41164.13183.6739.5743.85122.94137.51

