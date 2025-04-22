Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 24.90% to Rs 23.77 crore

Net Loss of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.90% to Rs 23.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 72.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.7731.65 -25 72.1277.75 -7 OPM %21.8822.24 -27.4831.88 - PBDT-5.34-8.99 41 10.284.71 118 PBT-5.64-9.30 39 9.083.71 145 NP-2.97-11.11 73 5.68-0.70 LP

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

