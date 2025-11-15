S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 6116.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 65.73 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 6116.67% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.73123.4819.734.757.832.655.130.103.730.06

