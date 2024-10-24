Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aurionpro bags another win of its transaction banking solution

Aurionpro bags another win of its transaction banking solution

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant multi-million-dollar win, following its recent success in the Asian market. This new project entails delivering iCashpro+, its comprehensive Transaction Banking Solution, for a leading bank across multiple countries in South Asia. This is set to enhance the overall customer experience for the bank's corporate clients, further solidifying Aurionpro's leadership in providing innovative and robust digital banking platforms.

By delivering iCashpro+ to another prominent bank in the Asian markets, Aurionpro consolidates its position in the market as a preferred technology provider with capabilities to deliver advanced fintech innovations such as AI-powered analytics and sophisticated digital banking solutions.

Aurionpro's iCashpro+ offers advanced cash management features such as digital payments, virtual accounts, and liquidity management, enabling transaction efficiency and providing real-time insights into liquidity and payment flows. By implementing an innovative cash management system, the bank simplifies complex transactions while gaining instant visibility, keeping it at the forefront of digital banking innovation to meet its corporate clients' evolving needs.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

