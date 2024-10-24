Navin Fluorine Q2 PAT slides 3% YoY to 59 cr

Navin Fluorine International reported consolidated net profit of Rs 58.82 crore in Q2 FY25, down 2.90% as against Rs 60.58 crore in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 471.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter profit before tax marginally fell 0.58% YoY to Rs 76.75 crore.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 107.35 crore as on 30 September 2024, marking a growth of 9% YoY from Rs 98.34 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating EBITDA margin reduced to 20.70% in Q2 FY25 from 20.84% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from Speciality Chemicals stood at Rs 158 crore (down 15% YoY), revenue from HPP was at Rs 293 crore (up 23% YoY) and CMDO business stood at Rs 68 crore (up 41%YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record for the dividend is fixed as Thursday, 7th November, 2024. The dividend shall be paid on or before 21th November 2024.

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India.The Company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services.

Shares of Navin Fluorine International rallied 3.72% to Rs 3,437 on the BSE.

