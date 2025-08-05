Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions acquires Melbourne-based InfraRisk

Aurionpro Solutions acquires Melbourne-based InfraRisk

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions announced its acquisition of InfraRisk, a software firm specializing in lending solutions for banks and financial institutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Aurionpro's Integro lending suite to expand both its functionality and its geographic footprint in Australia and Europe.

This acquisition allows Aurionpro to continue its geographical expansion into Australia, a key strategic market for the wider Banking as well as TIG segments, by leveraging InfraRisk's experience of over 15 years in partnering with financial institutions undertaking transformations for their lending operations.

InfraRisk, with its headquarters in Melbourne and additional offices in Singapore and the UK, is well-known for its strong expertise in Digital Lending, Private Credit, and Business Financing. By integrating with Aurionpro's existing Integro suite of corporate and retail solutions, as well as Arya.ai's advanced AI solutions, Infrarisk will be able to significantly enhance its solution offerings.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

