BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

BLS International Services rallied 3.73% to Rs 398.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.75% to Rs 170.99 crore on 44.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 710.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The company said that growth was led by the existing business as well as due to consolidation of acquired businesses viz iDATA, Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions during FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 48.62% YoY to Rs 200.19 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 53.4% to Rs 204.2 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 53.4%, compared with Rs 133.2 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 171 bps to 28.7% in Q1 FY26 as against 27% in Q1 FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from the Visa & Consular segment rose by 11.2% YoY to Rs 460.7 crore in Q1FY26, compared with Rs 414.1 crore in Q1FY25. Net revenue (revenue of visa business post deducting the cost of services of visa business) grew by 59.5% to Rs 360 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 226 crore in Q1 FY25. The growth in net revenue was due to change in business model from partner run centers to self-managed centers across many locations and due to consolidation of iDATA from July 2024 onwards. Net revenue per application stood at Rs 3,167 in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,653 in Q1 FY25, reflecting a YoY growth of 19.4%.

Revenue from the digital business surged 218.2% YoY to Rs 249.9 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 78.5 crore in Q1 FY25. The growth was primarily driven by consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) from November 2024 onwards. Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said, As we step into Fiscal Year 2026, completing two decades of purposeful growth, I am immensely proud of the impact we have created across borders. From a single-country presence to becoming a trusted partner for over 46 client governments, we have stayed rooted in our mission to simplify, scale, and secure citizen services worldwide. The next five years are about building on this legacy, with a sharp focus on AI & technological transformation, and deepening our role in the global visa and citizen services market. We aim to be the first Indian-origin company to lead at scale in this spaceredefining what global service delivery means.

Our robust performance in Q1FY26 reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by continued momentum across key markets and services. With revenue increasing by 44% YoY and EBITDA by 53% YoY, we have yet again delivered highest ever quarterly financials while maintaining a sharp focus on operational efficiencies and margin expansion, as EBITDA Margin expanded by 171 bps YoY to 28.7% in Q1FY26. This performance underscores the strength of our asset-light model, disciplined execution, and expanding global footprint. Our endeavour is to continue to focus on our strategic prioritiesfocusing on technology-led global expansion to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Diwakar Aggarwal, as chairman-executive director for the term of three years with effect from August 05, 2025 It also approved the re-appointment of Nikhil Gupta, managing director for another term of three consecutive years with effect from February 01, 2026. BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, & consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.