Gujarat Fluoro Q1 PAT climbs 70% YoY to Rs 184 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 70.37% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 184 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 108 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.92% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,281 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in the June 2025 quarter stood at Rs 247 crore, up 65.77% from Rs 149 crore reported in the same period last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering growth of 31.29% as against Rs 262 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has appointed Sunil Kumar Singh Chauhan as an Additional and Whole-time Director of the company for a period of one year with effect from 5 August 2025, subject to shareholders' approval. Further, the board noted the resignation of Sanath Kumar Muppirala and Niraj Kishore Agnihotri as whole-time director and director of the company, effective 5 August 2025.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) is the flagship company of Inox Group. The company has evolved to being largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and polytetrafluorethylene in India.

The counter shed 0.65% to Rs 3,492 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

