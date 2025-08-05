Gujarat Fluoro Q1 PAT climbs 70% YoY to Rs 184 cr

Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 70.37% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 184 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 108 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.92% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,281 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in the June 2025 quarter stood at Rs 247 crore, up 65.77% from Rs 149 crore reported in the same period last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering growth of 31.29% as against Rs 262 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has appointed Sunil Kumar Singh Chauhan as an Additional and Whole-time Director of the company for a period of one year with effect from 5 August 2025, subject to shareholders' approval. Further, the board noted the resignation of Sanath Kumar Muppirala and Niraj Kishore Agnihotri as whole-time director and director of the company, effective 5 August 2025.