Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 26.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 26.07% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 306.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.306.11230.7520.8522.2066.6550.4859.2045.2247.3437.55

