Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 26.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 306.11 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 26.07% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 306.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales306.11230.75 33 OPM %20.8522.20 -PBDT66.6550.48 32 PBT59.2045.22 31 NP47.3437.55 26

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

